Gordian Announces Leadership Promotions and Hires to Support Growing Suite of Solutions

Greenville, SC, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, the leading provider of facility and construction cost data, software and expertise, announced today three Vice President appointments. These key leadership roles will ensure Gordian provides the solutions and data to meet the changing needs of our customers.

“Our expertise is a crucial pillar upholding the high level of service and value our clients have come to expect from our solutions,” explains William Pollak, President at Gordian. “We have built an all-star team to help build, support and maintain the communities in which we live.”

Chris Gaudreau joins Gordian as the Vice President of Data Development. In this role, he leads the development of Gordian’s core data and analytics assets that support our solutions in the planning, estimating and procurement of construction and provide fair and equitable costs for customers. Gaudreau has nearly two decades of construction information industry experience, including leading data organizations, Benefitfocus and Dodge Data & Analytics. He has a true passion for data and how data is leveraged to solve customer problems, improve their workflows and extend value.

Jacob Johnson has been promoted to Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs at Gordian and is responsible for creating local, state and federal government strategy, affecting positive change in the legislative and regulatory environment and developing lasting relationships with government customers and policy influencers. Johnson served in leadership roles on Gordian’s Government and Regulatory Affairs team for over five years prior to his promotion to Vice President. His leadership and public policy experience spans over two decades and across the private, public and non-profit sectors.

Jo Medelman has been promoted to Vice President of Operations for the western United States markets. She is a Gordian veteran, having most recently served as Regional Director of the Southern California Region and starting her Gordian career as part of the team responsible for getting the State of Arizona’s Job Order Contracting program up and running. Over the past 25 years, Medelman has been instrumental in project management and owner representation for projects across multiple industries, including state and local government, K-12 education and higher education.

Pollak adds, “Being able to promote high-quality leaders such as Jacob and Jo from within our management teams speaks volumes about the extraordinary talent and dedication of our people. We’re fortunate to welcome Chris to lead our data development and bring his passion for leveraging data to meet our customers’ needs.”