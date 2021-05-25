PINS, VWAGY & CCXI Shareholder Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS)

Class Period: February 4, 2021 - April 27, 2021

Deadline: June 28, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/pins

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) that user growth was already slowing; (2) that, as a result, the Company expected user engagement to slow in the second quarter of 2021; and (3) that, as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY)

Class Period: March 29, 2021 - March 30, 2021

Deadline: June 29, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/vwagy

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) "Voltswagen" was never going to be used by the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. ("VWoA"), or on any relevant vehicle; (2) Volkswagen, VWoA, and their spokespeople purposefully misled reporters regarding the now-purported "joke" and/or "promotion"; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI)

Class Period: November 26, 2019 - May 3, 2021

Deadline: July 6, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ccxi

On May 4, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released a “Briefing Document” concerning ChemoCentryx’s drug candidate avacopan, which is in development for the treatment of adult patients with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody (ANCA) vasculitis. To support its New Drug Application for avacopan, ChemoCentryx relied primarily upon its Phase III ADVOCATE study. In the Briefing Document, the FDA wrote that “[c]omplexities of the study design . . . raise questions about the interpretability of the data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of” ANCA vasculitis. The FDA further wrote that it had “identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainty about the interpretability of the[] data and the clinical meaningfulness of these results.” On this news, ChemoCentryx’s stock price fell $22.19 per share, or 45.45%, to close at $26.63 per share on May 4, 2021.

