Ashwini Karandikar Appointed to Eyeota Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyeota, the leading data partner to global enterprises, today announced that Ashwini Karandikar, internationally recognized entrepreneurial executive and executive vice president of media, technology and data at 4A’s, has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors.



A widely-recognized agency innovator, Ashwini previously served as an advisor to Eyeota, providing expert counsel across their products, services and mobile-facing strategy. Her appointment to Eyeota’s board of directors aids the company in their continued growth and innovation.

“Eyeota is filling a worldwide gap in privacy-by-design data activations and solutions, digital identity and marketing efficiency,” said Ashwini Karandikar. “Not only are they helmed by an impressive leader, but they’re also addressing the bigger picture in addressability for data in marketing and global data unification.”

Time and again, Ashwini has demonstrated her breadth of agency experience, proven expertise in data-driven advertising, business development and worldwide operational excellence. Recently, Ashwini served as the global president of Amnet, where she led the Dentsu Aegis Network. In this role, she led the company’s expansion into over 50 markets, and served as a global strategist and product lead. Ashwini holds an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Savitribai Phule Pune University.

“Ashwini’s guidance and counsel has been invaluable to our development, in her time as an advisor,” said Kristina Prokop, CEO of Eyeota. “Appointing her to our board of directors was a logical and strategic step for us, as her keen eye for identifying and converting opportunities into long-term, sustainable solutions will play a key role for Eyeota at this pivotal point in our company’s growth.

