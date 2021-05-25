Faction Expands Executive Team with the Addition of CRO and CPO

DENVER, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faction , the leading multi-cloud data services provider, today announced two key appointments to its executive team. Anthony Faustini joins as Chief Revenue Officer, and Rama Kolappan joins as Chief Product Officer. Faustini and Kolappan are joining Faction during a time of significant growth and will be key contributors driving the rapid commercial adoption of Faction’s innovative portfolio of Cloud Data Services, domestically and internationally.



Faustini and Kolappan each add unique and significant experience to Faction’s executive team:

Anthony Faustini, CRO - Faustini joins Faction following executive sales and go-to-market leadership positions at Commvault, Cisco, and Big Switch Networks, where he drove transformational growth through strategy and sales execution for products in the compute, networking, storage, and security sectors. In his most recent role as Vice President, Global Sales, at Commvault, Faustini oversaw a global sales team that focused on building relationships with the top 30 enterprise organizations worldwide. Faustini brings deep expertise in emerging and traditional platforms, including cloud/SaaS, data center, software-defined networking, storage, analytics, data management, and security solutions.

Rama Kolappan, CPO - Kolappan comes to Faction from Cisco Systems, where he was General Manager and Global Vice President leading the transformation of Cisco’s Customer Experience portfolio. Before his time with Cisco, Kolappan was responsible for the data management and data protection portfolio at Dell EMC. Kolappan also previously led cloud transformation and launched a SaaS business at Veritas and Commvault, respectively. Kolappan brings extensive expertise in cloud platforms, data management, security, AI/ML, and enterprise mobility. Kolappan was named as one of the Premier 100 Technology Leaders by Computerworld magazine.

“Anthony and Rama are prominent additions to Faction’s team during this exciting time of growth,” said Sean Charnock, CEO of Faction. “The expertise they bring in these newly created executive roles will support Faction’s continued leadership in delivering multi-cloud data services to our rapidly growing customer base. Faction’s platform provides a unique solution to empower customers in data-intensive industries to drive exponential value out of their most valuable asset - their data.”

Faction delivers the only true multi-cloud data services solution in the world that powers organizations of all sizes, including some of the world’s largest storage and technology providers and data-intensive, Fortune 500 enterprises.

Faction’s solutions empower customers to make the most of their strategic data assets, defy data gravity, and break down data silos while eliminating cloud data lock-in . Underpinned by Faction’s extensive portfolio of patented technologies, Faction’s Cloud Data Services provides customers a single, centralized copy of data to which applications running in multiple hyperscale clouds can read and write simultaneously. Faction cloud data services are directly connected to well-known cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The onboarding of Faustini and Kolappan reinforces Faction’s continued investment in the growth and expansion of the Cloud Data Services market. During 2020 Faction experienced significant growth driven by new client wins in data-intensive verticals such as healthcare, oil and gas, legal and financial services, and logistics. Additionally, in 2020 Faction expanded its European presence with a new cloud-connected region in Frankfurt. Continued global expansion is planned for Sydney in July 2021, which will mark Faction’s first cloud-connected region in APAC.

To learn more about the Faction portfolio of multi-cloud data services, please visit www.factioninc.com .

About Faction