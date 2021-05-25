Liquibase Expands Access to Database DevOps

Austin, TX, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquibase, the company behind the most powerful community-led database change management solution, today announced that it has expanded the number of databases it supports.

“Our goal is to support as many database types as possible so that teams can realize their true continuous delivery potential,” said Kristyl Gomes, Director of Quality Engineering at Liquibase. Liquibase has recently implemented a new test automation platform that will increase the rate that support is added for new databases. “This framework enables our team, our partners, and our community to expand Liquibase database support through development and validation,” said Gomes.

A big part of this new fast, scalable, and extensible test automation framework is the Liquibase Test Harness. Database platform managers, such as CockroachDB and Google Cloud Spanner have already taken advantage of this new tool. “Using the test harness makes it simple to validate support for all Liquibase functionality and allows these database vendors to communicate in detail with users about which versions work with each database,” said Gomes.

Liquibase has worked with its community and database vendors to build and validate support for a growing list of database platforms, including:

Cassandra

Google Cloud Spanner

CockroachDB

CosmosDB

MongoDB

Neo4j

Amazon Redshift

Snowflake

Yugabyte

“Our community and users share that broad database support is extremely important,” said Robert Reeves, CTO of Liquibase. “Companies no longer have just one or two types of databases to support. Much like builders need to use the right tool for the job, successful organizations use the right database for the workload.” Reeves noted that several Liquibase customers rely on Liquibase to help manage and streamline changes for dozens of database platforms, including NoSQL.

To further enable community members and partners, Liquibase recently announced a new free course, Introduction to Liquibase Test Harness, available through Liquibase University. The course covers how to execute the test harness, create a test, running tests for different database platforms.

