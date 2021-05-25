Cosemi Addresses High-End Audio/Video Market with Premium Active Optical Cables

IRVINE, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s high-end audio/video applications demand the highest video resolutions and clearest audio signals, making it more critical than ever to upgrade from copper cables to hybrid active optical cables (AOCs). Cosemi Technologies Inc. , a global leader in innovative, high-speed connectivity solutions, offers the broadest range of HDMI, USB and DisplayPort (DP) AOCs that surpass standard copper cables in terms of performance, length, flexibility, thinness, weight, and clarity of signal. Cosemi’s AOCs bring the unparalleled benefits of fiber optics to a wide range of applications, enabling connectivity that is no longer limited by short, bulky copper cables.



Cosemi AOCs are ideal to support the high-definition, superior-quality audio/video necessary for today’s most advanced technology entertainment systems, AV equipment, virtual reality headsets, conference room video collaboration units, displays and mobile devices. 8K monitors, Google Pixelbooks, HP Chromebooks, and gaming monitors with 120-240Hz refresh rates are all suited to Cosemi’s HDMI and DP cables for the lowest possible latency and zero video jitter. High-fidelity digital audio converters (DACs) benefit from Cosemi USB-C plug-and-play AOCs for noise-free audio file transfers made easy and stress free.

“The AV technology experience is ever-evolving,” noted Samir Desai, president of Cosemi. “Cosemi recognizes the growing need for plug-and-play components that enhance and enable ultra-high-definition applications – be it in the enterprise office, home office or mobile devices. Cosemi delivers the plug-and-play cable interconnect experience to today’s tech-savvy consumers that need longer lengths as well as superior quality and performance. Our cables deliver unified audio, 4K/8K of glitch-free video, data and power in a single cable – based on patented hybrid active optical cable technology.”

Whether it’s HDMI, USB or DP, Cosemi AOCs are thin, light and flexible – and deliver a fully integrated AV experience supporting the latest standards, with zero noise, up to 330 feet. Colors are brighter and video resolutions are better with higher bandwidths and faster speeds for data and video applications across the same cable.

Cosemi’s High-End Application AOCs include:

USB-C Alt-Mode DP Cable – Cosemi USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 C-C AOCs are designed for today’s peripheral devices that use a USB Type-C connector to transfer data with full bandwidth of 10Gbps. These DP alt-mode cables allow a USB-C-equipped computer that supports USB-C alt-mode to connect directly to a display or monitor with a USB-C port. They also support the full 60W power delivery specification of USB-C cabling.

– Cosemi USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 C-C AOCs are designed for today’s peripheral devices that use a USB Type-C connector to transfer data with full bandwidth of 10Gbps. These DP alt-mode cables allow a USB-C-equipped computer that supports USB-C alt-mode to connect directly to a display or monitor with a USB-C port. They also support the full 60W power delivery specification of USB-C cabling. HDMI Cable – Cosemi HDMI 2.1 AOCs are designed for consumer or professional 8K visuals at 60Hz 4:4:4 and full bandwidth of 48Gbps.

– Cosemi HDMI 2.1 AOCs are designed for consumer or professional 8K visuals at 60Hz 4:4:4 and full bandwidth of 48Gbps. DisplayPort Cable – Cosemi DP 8K hybrid AOCs are designed for consumer or professional 8K visuals at 60Hz 4:4:4 and full bandwidth of DP 2.0 of 80Gbps.



The full line of Cosemi high-end device AOCs is currently available. For more information, please visit www.cosemi.com .

About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today’s unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

