Nominations Are Now Open for the 2021 Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMAS)

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all trailblazers, game changers, leaders, mentors, and rising stars of content marketing: the nominations for the 2021 Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMAs) are now open. Created by Masthead Media, a full-service content marketing company founded and led by women, WICMA is a celebration of the extraordinary content marketing achievements made by a diverse group of female creators and marketers, showcasing and supporting those who have positively impacted their brands, customers, and colleagues.



Presented in partnership with the Content Marketing Institute (CMI), a leading global content marketing education and training organization, winners of this year’s WICMAs will be celebrated at Content Marketing World (CMWorld) in September 2021, and officially announced at WICMA Connect, a virtual event series for women in content marketing. Additionally, Masthead Media will be hosting a panel discussion at CMWorld called “Secrets from CMOs & CCOs: How Executives Evaluate and Measure Content” which will feature WICMA judges and participants.

The best and brightest in content marketing may be nominated to win a WICMA award (or a woman may nominate herself) through this entry form. Nominations are due by July 12, 2021, and entry fees are fully waived this year.

WICMA 2021 Award Categories

Content Marketer of the Year Award This award recognizes exceptional content marketing contributions made by the nominee. This can include work she has developed for a brand or organization, and ways in which the nominee has used her voice to inspire and lead others in the industry, or to rise above adversity. The nominee has five or more years of experience in content marketing.

Pivot Award This award recognizes a nominee who has made a shift from a different career field into content marketing— and is already forging a path to greatness. She has fewer than five years of experience in content marketing.

Rising Star Award This award recognizes an up-and-coming content marketer who has demonstrated exceptional work/talent. She has fewer than five years of experience in content marketing.

This award recognizes an up-and-coming content marketer who has demonstrated exceptional work/talent. She has fewer than five years of experience in content marketing. Freelance Excellence Award This award recognizes a freelance content marketer (writer, designer, strategist, etc.) who has created outstanding work for a campaign on behalf of a brand or organization.

Why the WICMAs?

“We are thrilled to be a part of this program again this year,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “Recognizing and celebrating innovative women in content marketing will inspire so many others. CMI is excited to help elevate these bright minds.”

“Far too few of these women are spotlighted as thought leaders or given any kind of recognition for the contributions they are making to our industry,” adds Julie Hochheiser Ilkovich, WICMA and Masthead Media co-founder. “We created the WICMAs in order to bring overdue and well-deserved focus to these inspiring, industry-shaping women.”

An esteemed panel of WICMA judges will use several criteria to determine the 2021 winners including creative and professional achievements, leadership, mentorship, and community involvement. These leaders include Julie Delazyn, L’Oreal; Sara Felsenstein, IBM Originals; Esther Hong, Morgan Stanley; Maggie Leung, Andreessen Horowitz; Christina Mautz, Moz; Anna Payawal, Serena & Lily; Stephanie Stahl, CMI; Kate Winick, Peloton, and Heather Keets Wright, Wright Creative Agency. The judging panel will evaluate each nominee, bringing their expertise from a number of disciplines to the judging process.

Past year’s winners and honorees have included leaders and rising stars from brands such as Adobe, Cleveland Clinic, Comcast, Twitter, NerdWallet, The Washington Post, and Tonal.

For more information on WICMA, WICMA Connect, or to nominate a deserving candidate, please visit https://wicma.medium.com/

About WICMA

The Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMAs) are created by Masthead Media , a full service content marketing company founded and led by women. They are presented in partnership with the Content Marketing Institute, a leading global content marketing education and training organization. The Women in Content Marketing Awards recognize the outstanding work of inspiring and accomplished female innovators, spotlighting specific achievements made by women and ways that these marketers have positively impacted others — colleagues, clients, and the industry as a whole — through their leadership.

About WICMA Connect

WICMA Connect is an event series that enables women marketers at every stage in their career and in every location, to meet and network with industry leaders and rising stars. Recognizing that there were very few opportunities for marketers (particularly those in the content space) to network outside of their own organizations, the founders of the Women in Content Marketing Awards created WICMA Connect to facilitate the connections that lead to creative inspiration, career growth, and new opportunities.

About Masthead Media

Masthead Media collaborates with iconic and emerging brands to craft and share their unique stories with the world. In addition to campaign-based initiatives, the company supports clients in cultivating long-term relationships with customers through editorial-style content development, thought leadership development, influencer programming, search and social insights, and analytics reporting services. For more information, visit www.mastheadmedia.com .

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect. Learn more at ContentMarketingInstitute.com.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

Contact:

Danielle Agugliaro

danielle.agugliaro@mastheadmedia.com

