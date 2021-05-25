The biologics fill / finish services market is projected to reach over USD 10 billion by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of 10%, claims Roots Analysis

London, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Biologics Fill / Finish Services Market (2nd Edition) 2021 – 2030” report to its list of offerings.

In pursuit of both time and cost savings, and to access higher scales of production, several drug developers are now opting to outsource their fill / finish operations. Given the growing pipeline of biological drugs, and the rising preference for such therapeutic interventions, the demand for reliable contract service providers with fill / finish capabilities is expected to grow in the coming years.

Key Market Insights

Around 170 companies claim to offer services for biologic fill / finish operations

The biologics fill / finish market is highly fragmented, featuring a mix of small, mid-sized, large and very large players. It is worth noting that this market is currently dominated by mid-sized companies (having 51-500 employees), which represent more than 43% of the industry stakeholders, worldwide.

Several partnerships were established in this domain, during the period 2013-2020

As expected, majority of the deals recorded in the report were established in 2020, driven by the pandemic. Of the deals focused on fill / finish services (~60%), several involved the clinical and commercial scale packaging of anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

Expansion activity in this domain has grown at a CAGR of ~53%, between 2013 and 2021

Most of such projects undertaken in the given time period were existing facility expansions (55%), in order to enable industry stakeholders to accommodate their growing businesses and address the surge in demand for fill / finish services. Interestingly, 45% of the expansions mentioned in the report involved the establishment of new facilities across different geographical locations.

The currently available biologics fill / finish capacity is estimated to be over 186 kL

Around 90% of the installed fill / finish capacity belongs to companies with commercial scale production capabilities. In fact, close to 85% of the available capacity belongs to the large companies (having more than 500 employees).

The demand for fill / finish services for biologics is expected grow at an annualized rate of 10%

Currently, North America and Europe are estimated to contribute to more than 65% of the overall demand. By 2030, it is estimated to grow to over 18,000 kiloliters, primarily driven by increasing number of regulatory approvals for biologics and biosimilars, as well as improved adoption of such drugs.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to capture ~65% of the market share by 2030

In terms of type of biologic, fill / finish contracts involving antibodies and vaccines are expected to contribute to ~60% of the total service revenues generated in 2030. Further, close to 25% of the market share is anticipated to come in from projects focused on oncological disorders.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading contract service providers with expertise in fill / finish of biologics?

In which regions are most of the biologics fill / finish facilities located?

What kind of primary packages (ampoules, cartridges, vials and syringes) are used in biologics fill / finish operations?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What kinds of expansion initiatives have been undertaken by industry stakeholders?

What is the current, global demand for biologics fill / finish services?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 10+ billion (by 2030) financial opportunity associated with biologics fill / finish services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Primary Packaging Container

Ampoules

Cartridges

Syringes

Vials

Type of Biologic

Antibodies

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Oligonucleotides

Recombinant Proteins

Vaccines

Others

Scale of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical

Commercial

Key Therapeutic Area

Oncological Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Infectious Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Others

Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

MENA

Latin America and Rest of the World

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, a significant increase in demand for cell and gene therapies is driving the growth of the biologics fill / finish market. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Gregor Kawaletz (Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika)

Matt Delaney (Vice President Business Development & Marketing, Cytovance Biologics)

Purushottam Singnurkar (Research Director and Head of Formulation Development, Syngene International)

Ales Sima (Business Development Manager, Oncomed Manufacturing)

Amit Chandra (Technology Watch Manager, Yposkesi)

Jos Vergeest (International Business Developer, HALIX)

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below), featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), information related to its manufacturing facilities, vector manufacturing technology and an informed future outlook.

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

BioReliance

Catalent Biologics

Patheon

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Lonza

Pierre Fabre

Recipharm

Wacker Biotech

Asymchem

Samsun Biologics

Syngene

Takara Bio

WuXi AppTec

