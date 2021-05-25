National Seating & Mobility Launches Lifestyle Magazine

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, announces the launch of a new lifestyle magazine, Let’s Get Moving.

“Let’s Get Moving is a product of our company’s commitment to our clients,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “We want this magazine to be a celebration of our clients’ vibrant lives and a way we can build and deepen our relationship with them. Our customers are at the core of everything we do, and this magazine is no different.”

The premiere issue will be distributed through NSM’s network of more than 180 locations across the U.S. and Canada. A digital version of the magazine will also be available. Focused on celebrating independence and elevating important topics that impact those using mobility equipment, the magazine will highlight the personal stories of NSM clients as well as accessibility issues and product trends. Readers can expect sections centered on travel and recreation, advocacy, industry news and more.

“In the debut issue and every issue that follows, we want to delve into stories and topics that engage and empower our clients,” said Stephanie Buckley, vice president of marketing and editorial director for Let’s Get Moving. “We want to keep our clients up-to-date on the latest information about mobility and accessibility while also sharing their stories of living life to the fullest.”

NSM expects to release two issues of Let’s Get Moving in 2021 and will measure the magazine’s success as they explore content and frequency of future issues. The inaugural issue includes a cover story on world champion mountain bike racer Sean Simonson and delves into the topics of technology-driven care, alternate funding resources and more.

For more information about Let’s Get Moving, visit nsm-seating.com/magazine.

About National Seating & Mobility

For more than 25 years, National Seating & Mobility has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals with mobility challenges. With a network of more than 180 locations, experts and resources across the U.S. and in Canada, National Seating & Mobility is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehab technology, home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service equipment maintenance and repair. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care. For more information about National Seating & Mobility visit nsm-seating.com.

###

Attachment