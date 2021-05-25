SkyBitz Rounds Out Their Tank Monitoring Offering with Small Tank Monitoring Solutions

HERNDON, Va., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyBitz, a leader in IoT telematics solutions, announced the launch of their SmartTank ST40 Propane Monitoring Solution today. The scalable hardware solution, combined with the SmartTank data portal, delivers real-time data intelligence to propane marketers who struggle with inefficiencies in their small tank distribution strategy.



The device can be installed in minutes and is equipped with a long-term battery life of over five years, making it the perfect monitoring tool capable of providing total visibility across all small propane tanks. Once installed, SkyBitz eliminates the need for manual servicing with over-the-air configurable updates via the SmartTank platform.

“Our customers are continually looking for new technologies that will help reduce labor and fleet costs tied to their small tank business,” states Siamak Azmoudeh, Vice President of Product Line Management for SkyBitz Tank Monitoring. “With the release of the SmartTank ST40, customers can leverage the data intelligence behind the SkyBitz data portal to build more efficient routes and reduce non-essential propane deliveries. Easy to install and equipped with a 5-year battery life, large-scale deployment of this device translates to an immediate ROI.”

With the SkyBitz ST40, propane customers will benefit from the following:



Fast installation for large-scale deployment strategy

4G LTE with 3G fallback and multi-carrier compatibility

5+ year battery life

SmartTank robust data analytics

Designed & tested to IP-68 submersible standard

Multiple mounting options including brackets, straps, and lock system

Over-the-air configurable updates eliminate manual servicing



SkyBitz SmartTank ST40 is designed with the impending 3G sunset in mind, offering 4G LTE cellular communications with 3G fallback where LTE is not available. A fast, accurate, and scalable tank monitoring strategy means a more profitable business for propane marketers and distributors.

To learn more about SkyBitz Tank Monitoring solutions and how it can improve business operations, please visit https://www.skybitz.com/smarttank-st40-propane/

About SkyBitz

SkyBitz provides real-time tank monitoring solutions that improve operational workflow and increase route efficiency. With applications designed to aggregate data from tanks of all shapes and sizes, our robust software was designed for customers across multiple industries including gas, water, chemical, and petroleum. With SkyBitz solutions, you can achieve operational efficiency and increase profit margins. SkyBitz Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telular Corporation, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $5 billion.

