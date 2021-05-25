Nominations Open for 2021 National Minority Enterprise Development Week Awards

Washington, DC, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) is currently accepting nominations for their 2021 National Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week Awards. These prestigious honors are presented during MBDA’s National Minority Enterprise Development Week—September 12-18, 2021—and celebrate the outstanding achievements of minority entrepreneurs, as well as individuals and organizations demonstrating outstanding commitments as advocates for the minority business community.

The MBDA National MED Week Awards are the highest level of national recognition a U.S. minority-owned firm can receive by the U.S. Department of Commerce. Awards are presented in three primary groups, each with multiple award categories:

Minority Firms of the Year | 9 industry-specific awards

Champions of Business Development | 3 awards

Individual Recognition | 2 awards

MBDA encourages nominations from chambers of commerce, business and trade associations, prime contractors, federal, state and local government agencies, and individual business owners. Self-nominations are also welcomed. Award categories, qualification criteria, and nomination submission instructions are available on MBDA’s website, http://www.mbda.gov. Nominations for the 2021 MBDA National MED Week Awards must be received by June 15, 2021.

The 2021 MED Week award winners are scheduled to be announced in September, with honorees receiving their awards during the National MED Week Conference.

This year, President Joe Biden will issue a proclamation declaring September 12-18, 2021 as National Minority Enterprise Week to coincide with MBDA’s 2021 National MED Week. This declaration will even further elevate the visibility of minority businesses and amplify the importance of the economic and social contributions minority entrepreneurs make in communities across our Nation.

The MED Week Conference, presented again this year in a virtual format, centers around the theme of “Reimaging Opportunity” with programming showcasing the endless possibilities ahead for the minority business community. A variety of sponsorship packages for MBDA’s 2021 National MED Week Conference and Awards are available, offering a range of high-visibility options to demonstrate support for minority businesses and economic inclusion.

About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)| MBDA.gov

MBDA is the only Federal agency dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority-owned businesses. The organization’s programs and services better equip minority-owned firms to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues and expand regionally, nationally and internationally. Services are provided through a network of MBDA Business Centers. With nearly 50 years of service, MBDA continues to be a dedicated strategic partner to all U.S. minority-owned businesses, committed to providing programs and services that support growth and sustainability through access to capital, contracts and markets.

