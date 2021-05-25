SRS Real Estate Partners Expands Investment Properties Group into Austin with Addition of Three High-Profile Team Members

Dallas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Real Estate Partners is pleased to welcome three team members to the Austin office as part of the Investment Properties Group. Cathy Nabours, Walter Saad, and Kyle Shaffer have all joined from JLL to enhance the company's investment sales capabilities in Texas and throughout the Central region. The team will work closely with Investment Properties Group team members in Dallas, and with SRS' San Antonio office to expand their reach. The presence of this high-profile team in Austin not only deepens SRS' presence in the Central region, but also reinforces SRS' capital markets capabilities across the nation. They move SRS another step closer to bringing its plan to fruition for strategically located investment professionals across the U.S. in all investment categories.

"Cathy, Walter, and Kyle immediately give SRS a strong presence in the commercial real estate investment space across Texas," said Chris Maguire, CEO and chairman of the board. "They are strategic hires that help fulfill one of our top initiatives of expanding our coverage and service offering to multi-tenant asset investors. They are already engaged with our Investment Properties Group professionals across the U.S. to further the platform's growth."

"After a multi-year recruitment effort, we are thrilled to have the best investment sales team in Central Texas joining us at SRS," said Will Majors, managing principal in the Austin office. "It was worth the wait!"

Cathy Nabours joins SRS with more than 20 years of experience. Most recently she was with JLL, via the acquisition of HFF, where she had been for five years prior. Deemed one of the most prominent real estate investment brokers in Austin, she and Walter Saad spent 16 years with CBRE as part of the Private Capital Group where they secured financing for buyers and introduced relationships among investment groups. She has represented several prominent clients such as Baceline Investments, Braun Enterprises, Cencor, Cielo, Crow Holdings, Ironwood Real Estate, Kimco, The Kor Group, Mark IV Capital Company, Moore & Associates, NAI Investment Group, OakPoint Real Estate, SteelWave, Stratus Properties, and Stonelake.

Walter Saad joins SRS with more than 35 years of experience. Walter and Cathy have been business partners for nearly 20 years, working together at JLL, HFF, and CBRE. His 16 years with CBRE were spent growing the investment sales platform, and he has received many honors and recognitions for his work throughout Central Texas. He has worked with several notable clients such as AMC Investments, BBVA/Compass Bank, Capital City Partners, CapRidge Partners, Catellus Development Corporation, CenterSquare, Cypress Equities, Drawbridge Realty, Entrada Partners, Hays County, Kennedy Wilson, Live Oak/Gottesman, Moore & Associates, OakPoint Real Estate, Primus Real Estate, SteelWave, Stratus Properties, The Dupont Group, The Kor Group, and Zurich Insurance Group.

Kyle Shaffer joins SRS with six years of experience in commercial real estate. Most recently with JLL where he worked with Cathy and Walter for several years, he underwrote various retail, office, and industrial disposition offerings throughout Central Texas. He also has experience in loan and REO sales and has analyzed more than $1 billion in properties across various product types.

“Having had a long-term relationship with our friends at SRS Real Estate Partners, we are excited to now be able to work with them daily,” remarked Walter Saad. “Coming out of the pandemic, we are seeing an incredible rise in investment sales activity, and Austin is one of the best real estate markets in the country.”

He continued, “The State of Texas and Austin continue to outperform the rest of the country in corporate relocations and job growth, and we are well positioned at SRS to capitalize on those opportunities for our clients.”