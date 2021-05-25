LORDSTOWN MOTORS INVESTOR ALERT: Investors Who Have Held Lordstown Motors Corp. Stock Continuously Since At Least September 2020 Are Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and/or directors of Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown”) (NASDAQ: RIDE) breached their fiduciary duties to Lordstown and the Company’s shareholders.



The investigation concerns whether Lordstown made false and/or misleading statements about pre-orders for its EV truck. Hindenburg Research reported, among other things, that Lordstown’s pre-orders were “largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy.”

