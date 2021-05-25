EXIP Channels To Decentralise the Internet and Revolutionise The Crypto World With EXIP Token

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEXPRWIRE, The internet is probably the single largest human-made structure ever, and we can divide the modern technology era into two distinctive periods as “before the internet, and after the internet.”



This is how disruptive & important the World Wide Web has become. The internet boom transformed the way we carry out transactions, communicate, share information, promote business, entertain, study, and so forth. But the internet was never architected for such a critical global role.

Organisations Like ICANN and IANA have been controlling the internet name servers, and big tech companies censor the internet.

These organisations have the power to seize, revoke, dismiss, and permanently erase any domain from existence. And big tech companies think that they know best about what we should and should not see and read because of the centralised nature of their platforms.

Apart from the countries trying to solve this issue, some commercial projects are trying to solve it. But current solutions are in bits and pieces rather than a full-fledged solution. Several projects are attempting to address the issues with the domains and focus on blockchain-based domain names. Still, they are not looking or trying to solve the actual use case of these domains and how the domains will be verified or used in the future.

Almost all of these projects issuing domains claim to be decentralised. However, based on their architecture, they are centralised. If the centralised entity ceases to exist, so do all of the domains. A fully decentralised domain name creation, issuing, verifying system/project with decentralised browser and a DNS resolver is currently not in existence.

EXIP is designed to decentralise the internet and overcome monopolistic control over domain names and Top-level domains. A Blockchain DNS solution where an agnostic NFTs prefered by you identifies your domain & Top-Level Domain. EXIP DNS is blockchain-based, and the owner of the respective domain & top-level domain has complete control of its usage, even the provisioning of new domain names cum subdomains.

EXIP ecosystem is custom-built to the needs of any individual, private or government institution. EXIP token is an agnostic usage & governance token releasing initially based on the Binance chain.2.1 Million EXIP tokens will be minted on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and listed on exchanges. Simultaneously, 2.1 Million EXIP tokens will be minted on Ethereum and Stellar blockchains.

These additional minted tokens will be locked in the pool wallet when the EXIP token sales cross 1.1+M (<50%), the Ethereum based EXIP Tokens will be listed in the market. If/when a user wants to convert the Tokens, they can come to the EXIP pool wallet, prove their ownership, and convert the tokens and transfer the new tokens to their wallets. The tokens exchanged will then remain dormant within the pool account. All circulating tokens, regardless of which chain they belong to, will be valued equally on the market. Further creation of tokens on a different blockchain can be achieved by community voting.

EXIP tokens will be used to buy, sell, and auction domains & top-level domains, while token holders will get staked when domains & TLDs are purchased & auctioned.

EXIP browser & Extension will enable users to access blockchain-based DNS technologies where everything progresses with a zero-knowledge policy. Users will have to install the EXIP browser or install the EXIP browser extension to the existing browser and access decentralised domains. In Addition, there will be a bridge to support traditional domains.

About EXIP

EXIP project designed by multinational teams and partners of experts in blockchain technology, cybersecurity, and the Fintech industry in general. The team is led by Shashi, the founder and chief executive officer of Mobiglotech blockchain Corp & Sharmilan, CEO of Niftron (blockchain as a service) that won the best newcomer award SAARC startup global awards, serves in the project as the partners. The project token sale hard cap is 30MN USD, and IEO will be launching on the 11th of June 2021 in multiple exchanges.

