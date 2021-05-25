Museum of the City of New York Honors Music Legends LL COOL J, Cyndi Lauper and Kevin Liles with Gotham Icon Awards at In-Person Gala on June 9

New York, NY, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, June 9, the Museum of the City of New York will host a reimagined 2021 Spring Gala, safely created as an intimate outdoor event with dinner, performances, and a preview of the upcoming exhibition New York, New Music: 1980-1986. GRAMMY award-winning rapper, actor, CEO & founder of Rock The Bells LL COOL J, mother, activist, award-winning songwriter and artist Cyndi Lauper and Kevin Liles, CEO and co-founder of 300 Entertainment (and former president of Def Jam Records) will be honored with Gotham Icon Awards.

As capacity is limited, the Museum will be also offering a companion virtual experience the following week, open to all, featuring the evening’s award presentation, musical performances, and an exclusive virtual tour of the exhibition.

"The energy of New Yorkers sharing a memorable evening together is irreplaceable. We are thrilled to bring our supporters back to our gorgeous outdoor spaces as we honor music legends of the ‘80s and celebrate our new exhibition,” said Whitney Donhauser, Ronay Menschel Director and President of Museum of the City of New York. “After a difficult year, our community is ready to be together safely again.”



The Spring Gala is one of the largest annual fundraisers for the museum’s exhibitions, public programs, and education programs which serve over 50,000 students and teachers throughout New York City’s five boroughs. After a challenging year for the entire arts and culture sector, the Spring Gala is also crucial for the Museum’s recovery, ensuring that New York’s stories can be told for generations to come.

Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of MTV, the exhibition New York, New Music: 1980–1986 will highlight diverse musical artists—from Run DMC to the Talking Heads; Madonna to John Zorn—as a lens to explore the broader music and cultural scene.

WHAT:

Museum of the City of New York’s Spring Gala

WHO:

Gotham Icon Award Inaugural Honorees

LL COOL J, GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper, Actor, CEO & Founder of Rock The Bells

Cyndi Lauper, mother, activist, award-winning songwriter and artist

Kevin Liles, CEO and co-founder of 300 Entertainment

The Museum of the City of New York’s Gotham Icon Award celebrates individuals who have paved the way for the next generation in their industry.

Additional VIP Guests in Attendance

James Dinan, founder and CEO York Capital Management

William Vrattos, Managing Partner & CIO, York Capital Management. Chairman, Museum of the City of New York

Interview Opportunities: Select honoree and VIP guests pending RSVP and prior approval

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

6:00 pm: Cocktails

6:30 pm: Dinner & Gotham Icon Award Presentation

8:30 pm: Special Performances

WHERE:

Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Ave at 103rd St.

SUPPORTERS:

Event Co-Chairs

Lucinda H. Bhavsar ● John R. Heller ● Naml Lewis ● Doris P. Meister ● William C. Vrattos

Diamond Record

James G. Dinan and Elizabeth R. Miller ● Heather and William Vrattos

Platinum Record

Lucinda and Avanish Bhavsar ● Goldman Sachs ● Doris P. Meister ● Tracey and Ken Pontarelli

Gold Record

Citi ● Robert Finger/Fogarty Finger Architecture ● Tom and Deban Flexner ● Elizabeth Graziolo ● Patricia and John R. Heller ● Robert A. and Elizabeth R. Jeffe ● Stanford G. and Sandra T. Ladner/Butler Snow ● Dilcia and Naml Lewis ● M&T Bank ● Ronay and Richard L. Menschel ● Mitchell S. Steir/Savills



MORE DETAILS:

https://www.mcny.org/event/2021-spring-gala-music-80s

RSVP REQUIRED – DUE TO COVID RESTRICTIONS, PRESS ACCESS IS EXTREMELY LIMITED

Attachment