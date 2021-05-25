QuickFrames USA Recognized for Growth, Product Quality & Exceptional Customer Service

MESA, Ariz., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuickFrames USA , the leader in engineered structural support systems, today announces its recent award wins. The company first earned spot #1,609 on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. in 2020, as a result of its impressive 268% three-year revenue growth rate. QuickFrames’ acceleration of growth over the years is a credit to its extraordinary customer service and quality products. Following the Inc. 5000 honor, QuickFrames went on to win a Silver American Business “Stevie” award for Customer Service Success , as well as an award from BUILD magazine for Best Commercial Construction Structural Support Systems in the Southwest USA.



“These awards are much more than feathers in our cap,” said Bob Hasulak, partner & director of operations at QuickFrames USA. “They symbolize how tirelessly our team has worked to create exceptional products that make people’s jobs easier, and to unrelentingly serve our customers. We’re so proud of how our customer service and product quality have fueled our growth, and very thankful for the recognition.”

The QuickFrames team was especially thrilled to be recognized for Customer Service Success by the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, known to be among the world’s top honors. The company was specifically celebrated for listening to customers, incorporating their feedback and doing whatever it takes to help them achieve their goals. QuickFrames’ customer service dedication is evidenced by its 95%+ five-star ratings on Google and 50,000+ installations across North America (with no returns). The company prides itself on quickly fulfilling customer needs like it recently did with frames needed for a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility. The same day the customer called, QuickFrames had the order finished and shipped.

The Stevie judges particularly appreciated QuickFrames’ “flexibility of product usage” and “ability to save customers and contractors money.” Another judge remarked that “growing through word of mouth and referrals is an undeniable outcome of customer service success.” Additionally, QuickFrames was lauded for its team’s mindset and customer adaptability by a judge who spent much of his career as an engineering leader of large projects. He noted that QuickFrames’ “engineered structural frames are critical to their customers’ infrastructure projects, including important projects like Boeing” and that the company’s submission “clearly demonstrated” that QuickFrames’ “customers are delighted.”

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.

“In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers and secure new business,” said Maggie Gallagher, Stevie Awards president. “The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success.”

QuickFrames was also highly honored to be nominated for - and ultimately win - a BUILD magazine Construction & Engineering Award for 2020. The magazine’s international presence and industry stature are a significant proof point of the quality of QuickFrames structural rooftop unit support frames. Especially in a year marked by uncertainty and global turmoil, QuickFrames’ ability to deliver top-notch products that exceed customer standards - and do so on time - is remarkable.

QuickFrames continues to innovate and grow, keeping customer service and product quality in their rightful place at the center of the bullseye. To learn more or request a presentation about QuickFrames, accredited by the NCSEA for professional development hours, please visit: https://www.quickframes.com/ncsea-accredited-course/ .

About QuickFrames USA

QuickFrames USA is the leader in engineered structural support systems for commercial buildings. Leading the industry since 2015, the company has grown significantly as fabricators, structural engineers, mechanical contractors, HVAC distributors, estimators, erectors and more have embraced its suite of products specially designed to solve common industry problems. To learn more, please visit www.quickframes.com .

