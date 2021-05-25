Los Angeles Artist Mandalan Releases Music Video with NFT Bundle for Dance Single ¿COMO SABRE?

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles-based artist Mandalan and So Foreign Productions announce the release of a new music video experience, NFT drop and TikTok challenge for the dance single ¿COMO SABRE?



Released in August 2020, the song is a colorful electro-pop jam with a tropical vibe, produced by Mandalan and featuring Spanish language vocals by Miami-based EDM singer Emarie.

The music video was produced by Los Angeles-based So Foreign Productions and tells the story of a woman divided between emotion and reason, a love triangle with two lovers. The project features original choreography by Nikki Keeshin and stars Jackie Ramos as lead dancer along with dancers Omar Canedo and Nikki Keeshin.

Lead dancer Jackie Ramos has performed alongside Janet Jackson, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, and Billie Eilish at venues including The Grammys, Latin Grammys, Madison Square Garden, Dick Clarke’s Rockin New Year’s Eve, The Ellen Show and more.

The music video was filmed by Mark Farney of Last Drop Films, with production assistant Stanley Lovell Williams. Visual effects were produced by MTV VMA award-winning Tonia Wallander of 20twenty vfx. Creative design was by Mariana Brassaroto, and Albina Katsman was Production Manager.

The music video is available on VEVO/YouTube and also as part of an OpenSea NFT bundle . The NFT bundle includes the official music video, dance performance of the TikTok challenge from the video, and an unreleased club remix of the song by Austrian music producer Tc5official. 150 copies of the NFT bundle have been minted for distribution to cast/crew, supporters and influencers. A small number are available to the public via the OpenSea marketplace, priced at 0.018 Ethereum.

The music video release is accompanied by a TikTok dance challenge based around original choreography from the music video. The group has published an instructor-led tutorial for the #comosabrechallenge dance routine by choreographer Nikki Keeshin.

The music video, along with details of the OpenSea NFT bundle and the #comosabrechallenge dance tutorial are available at http://www.mandalan.com .

Based in Los Angeles, So Foreign Productions is a full-service production company tailored to commercials, new media, social media, short film, and series pilots. Founded by Brazilian actress Mariana Brassaroto and Ukrainian-born actress Albina Katsman, So Foreign has produced an original web series and a short film amongst other projects. Katsman recently starred in the feature film ALONE which premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Brassaroto can be seen in movies and TV shows in South America and the U.S.

"You're going to see all these influences from Jazz and Latin and dance all merged into one,” said Katsman about the project. Brassaroto added “We had an amazing choreographer and dancers who really made this whole project come to life!”

Mandalan is the music project of Los Angeles-based musician, songwriter and producer James Brennan. He produces a tropical house genre of dance/pop music with a dramatic sound including heavy drums and electronic elements. His debut single HOW WE LIVE featuring vocals by EDM singer Cadence XYZ was released to critical acclaim in December 2019.

“Drawing from a colorful kaleidoscope of shimmery synths, Mandalan adds a mesmerizing percussive beat to craft a dreamy, almost exotic soundscape that evokes a sun-kissed faraway place.” - Eclectic Music Lover

