Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC                   STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                   25 May 2021 at 5:45 pm


Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting rights attached to them owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 24 May 2021 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total shares and voting rights.

In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the number of Sampo A shares owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increasing above 5 per cent.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.02% shares

4.97% voting rights 		0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights 		5.07% shares

5.03% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305   27,866,367 shares

27,866,367 voting rights 		  5.02% shares

4.97% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A 27,866,367 shares

27,866,367 voting rights 		5.02% shares

4.97% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025) N/A N/A Physical 268,489 shares

268,489 voting rights 		0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 15,000 shares

15,000 voting rights 		0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 953 shares

953 voting rights 		0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights
      SUBTOTAL B 284,442 shares

284,442 voting rights 		0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights


SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

