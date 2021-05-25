JARS Cannabis to Host Roundtable, Meet & Greet Featuring NFL Veterans Calvin Johnson Jr. and Rob Sims

DETROIT, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JARS Cannabis (JARS), a leading Michigan-owned cannabis retailer, will be hosting a livestream Roundtable discussion this Thursday, May 27 featuring former Detroit-Lions-turned-entrepreneurs Rob Sims and 2021 NFL Hall of Fame inductee Calvin Johnson Jr. The duo will be introducing their new cannabis brand Primitiv , which will be available at JARS dispensary locations. Following the JARS Roundtable, Johnson and Sims will be on-site from 5-6 p.m. EST at JARS River Rouge medical and recreational cannabis dispensary. Primitiv will be available for purchase by visitors to the event, which is open to members of the public aged 21+.



The livestream will take place at full-service broadcasting studio BLDG 22 in Detroit at 3 p.m. EST, and all are welcome to view the livestream on JARS’ Facebook and Instagram channels. The Roundtable will be moderated by award-winning ESPN reporter, Eric Woodyard , and will cover a range of topics, including Primitiv’s launch, the teammates’ transition from the NFL to the cannabis industry, and its mission to empower communities. JARS and Primitiv share a common dedication to enlighten communities about the power of cannabis, and aim to change the conversation around it to reduce stigma and amplify positivity. Primitiv was founded by Sims and Johnson to elevate cannabis as a form of holistic wellness through the promotion of research and demonstration of cannabis’ potential.

Who: JARS Cannabis, Primitiv Brand founders Calvin Johnson Jr. and Rob Sims, and ESPN Reporter Eric Woodyard.

What: Livestream event hosted by JARS Cannabis introducing the pros’ new cannabis brand Primitiv, with a store appearance by Calvin Johnson Jr. and Rob Sims to follow.

When: Thursday, May 27 — livestream at 3 p.m. EST, store appearance from 5-6 p.m. EST.

Where: Roundtable on JARS Facebook and Instagram , followed by a store appearance at the JARS River Rouge .

“As the new Detroit Lions reporter and a native of Flint, I understand what Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims mean to the community and the growing cannabis culture and they are paving the way forward behind their mission of showcasing the elevated wellness of cannabis,” Woodyard said about the upcoming event. “To see them living out their passion is truly inspiring, and I’m so excited to speak to both of them.”

About JARS Cannabis:

JARS Cannabis is a Michigan-owned multi-state operator that runs recreational and medical cannabis storefronts currently servicing Michigan and Arizona. JARS is dynamic and visionary: dedicated to providing the best cannabis at affordable and accessible prices in an effort to be more inclusive for all. For more information, visit www.jarscannabis.com .

