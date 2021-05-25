Insulating Glass Window Market Size to Reach USD 17.99 Billion in 2028 | Rising Investment in Construction of Energy-Efficient Residential and Commercial Buildings will Drive Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global insulating glass window market size is expected to reach USD 17.99 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to major ongoing developments in the construction industry in developing countries. Rising investment in construction of energy-efficient residential and commercial buildings such as housing societies, apartments, villas, homes, farmhouses, corporate offices, hospitals, hotels, stadiums, educational institutes, and airports etc. is expected to drive demand for insulating glass windows to a significant extent going ahead.

Increasing need to meet national energy and environmental challenges is also resulting in increasing utilization of insulating glass windows with low-e coatings for newly constructed commercial buildings. Stringent government regulations regarding energy consumption and favorable schemes for deploying enhanced energy efficiency solutions in commercial and residential buildings are boosting demand for insulating glass windows. The Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) partnered with the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) MAITREE program, and launched the “Healthy and Energy Efficient Buildings initiative to address challenges of retrofitting existing buildings and air conditioning systems.

Local governments of some countries are offering incentives and tax credits to help building owners execute energy efficiency projects. These government policies are expected to support deployment of insulating glass windows in residential and commercial buildings and support market growth to a significant extent going ahead. Shifting consumer preference towards green buildings due to rise in health and environmental concerns is also expected to drive demand for insulating glass windows. Insulating glass windows are being extensively deployed in commercial and residential buildings in order to reduce carbon footprint of buildings and make them more sustainable.

In June 2020, Uniglass Polska, which is a company that mainly produces insulating glass, invested in the latest insulating glass technology, which is expected to increase the rate of automation in the production of insulating glass units. With the help of the latest insulating glass technology, efficiency and productivity of the insulated glass units can be increased and minimize production and maintenance costs.

Silicone segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. The sealing, adhesive, and elastomeric properties of silicon sealants and ability to provide resistance to harsh environmental conditions is increasing its utilization in the construction industry.

Non-metal spacers segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Builders are increasingly adopting structural foam spacers as it improves glass surface temperature significantly, decreases stress on sealants, and helps in resisting condensation better than other window spacer systems.

Residential segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the insulating glass window market in 2020. Rising investment in the construction of energy efficient residential buildings is driving demand for insulating glass windows.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global insulating glass window market in 2020. Increasing usage of Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) applications in commercial and residential buildings in countries in the region is projected to boost demand for insulating glass windows over the forecast period.

Key players in the market include AGC Inc., Central Glass Co., Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Dymax Corporation, Glaston Corporation, Guardian Industries, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Internorm International GmbH, and Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global insulating glass window market on the basis of sealant type, spacer type, end-use, and region:

Sealant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Polysulfide Hot-melt Butyl Polyurethane Silicone Others

Spacer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Galvanized Steel Intercept Aluminum Box 4SG Thermoplastic Stainless Steel Box Non-metal spacers

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Commercial Residential



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



