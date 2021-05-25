Waturu Holding A/S – change of name to Green Impact Ventures A/S

Company announcement nr. 74

Vejle, May 25th, 2021



Minutes of the extraordinary general meeting held in Waturu Holding A/S



The extraordinary general meeting was held at 15:00 at the company's address, Sjællandsgade 32, 7100 Vejle.



The agenda was:

1. Election of conductor

2. Election of new company name



Ad 1

Director Toke Reedtz was appointed conductor. The conductor stated that 52.50% of the share capital had been met or represented, and that the extraordinary general meeting had been lawfully and timely convened and was thus quorate in relation to the items on the agenda.



Ad 2

The name change was approved. The company’s new name is Green impact Ventures A/S.

The company will make sure to register the new name with the Danish Business Authority and inform relevant partners.



From company announcement no. 71:

The new name better reflects the strategy the company pursues, and it is the board's expectation that investors with the new name will find it easier to understand the company's business structure, with ownership and operation of companies in water heating / cleaning, aquaculture / aquaculture and medtech / medico industry. It is important that investors and stakeholders understand that the company has an investment and business strategy, which includes that the subsidiaries must be developed and commercialized, and that the company has pointed out that further capitalization can take place via independent listings of the subsidiaries. The Waturu name will not disappear, but will in future only be used in the subsidiary Waturu ApS, as a company name and as a brand name for the company's water heater and water purification products.

About Green Impact Ventures A/S

Green Impact Ventures A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Green Impact Ventures A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: info@greenimpactventures.com





Green Impact Ventures A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle