Notice of redemption of convertible bonds PKG7

AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs that it is redeeming 5 400 “ EUR 7.00 PRO KAPITAL GRUPP CONV. BOND 15-2021 ” convertible bonds (with ISIN EE3300110048) in total nominal value of 3 456 euros and issue value of 15 120 euros and has submitted the Nasdaq Central Depository of Securities the application to delete the bonds from the register.

The convertible bonds bore an annual interest of 7%. The issue price of each convertible bond was 2.80 euros. The list of bondholders has been fixed on 25 May 2021 and redemption payment will be made on 8 June 2021.

Allan Remmelkoor

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 614 4920

Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee

