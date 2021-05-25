Norsk Hydro: Resolution from the Corporate Assembly 25 May 2021 regarding remuneration to the Board of Directors and its preparatory bodies for 2021

English Norwegian

The Corporate Assembly of Norsk Hydro ASA has in its meeting on 25 May 2021 adopted the following resolution related to remuneration to the Board of Directors and its preparatory bodies for the financial year 2021:

In accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, c.f. the Articles of Association section 5A, the Corporate Assembly of Norsk Hydro ASA resolved that the Board of Directors and its preparatory bodies for the financial year 2021 (1 January 2021 – 31 December 2021) shall receive the following remuneration (all amounts in Norwegian kroner):

From To Board of Directors Chair 686 000 707 000 Deputy Chair 413 000 426 000 Board Director 362 000 373 000 Travel compensation 23 000 30 000 Audit Committee Chair 209 000 215 000 Member 136 000 140 000 Compensation Committee Chair 120 500 124 000 Member 90 500 93 000

The increase corresponds to an increase of approximately 3 percent.

Travel compensation is increased to 30 000 per physical meeting for Board Directors residing outside of Norway, when the Board Director concerned must cross a national board to attend the meeting. Travel expenses will as previously be covered by the company as per account rendered.

Information on the Corporate Assembly of Norsk Hydro ASA is available here: https://www.hydro.com/en-NO/about-hydro/corporate-governance/governance-bodies/

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+4741406376

line.haugetraa@hydro.com