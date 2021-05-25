USA To Hold Greatest Opportunities For Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Market In The Forecast Period

LONDON, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market, the top opportunities in the anatomic pathology equipment & consumables market segmented by product & services type will arise in the consumables segment, which will gain $4,900.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the anatomic pathology equipment & consumables market segmented by application will arise in the research segment, which will gain $3,595.0 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities segmented by end-user will arise in the research segment as well. The anatomic pathology equipment & consumables market size will gain the most in the USA at $2,569.0 million.



The anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market in the USA is supported by favorable government initiatives, more pathology training programs, presence of major players, high research and development funding, high healthcare expenditure, and the presence of high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories. In 2021, National Institute of Health received a research and development budget of $42.941 billion, an increase of 3% from 2020. In November 2020, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched Global Biomarker Pathologist Training Program that will help to empower pathologists to score biomarkers accurately and confidently.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Anatomic Pathology Equipment and Consumables Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 covers major anatomic pathology equipment and consumables companies, anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market share by company, anatomic pathology equipment and consumables manufacturers, anatomic pathology equipment market size, and anatomic pathology equipment market forecasts. The report also covers the global anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market and its segments.

The global anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market is expected to grow from $17.46 billion in 2020 to $18.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The anatomical pathology equipment market size is expected to reach $26.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

Companies globally in the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables industry are increasingly investing in new technologies for better efficiency and reducing the time taken to conduct these tests. Companies such as Biogenex have developed automated staining technology such as Xmatrx and i6000 diagnostics for diverse laboratory needs. Xmatrx systems offer standardized processes from baking through final glass coverslip for staining and preventing cross-contamination and i6000 diagnostics is a high-throughput system for special staining of clinical samples in molecular pathology laboratories. The i6000 diagnostics possesses a staining capacity of 200 slides in 8 hours (60 slides in 3 hours). In February 2020, Phaos Technology Pte Ltd launched disruptive microsphere-assisted microscopy technology in collaboration with SIGMAKOKI Co Ltd. This OptoNano product uses microsphere to upgrade the magnification of microscopes by up to 4 times using miniature glass spheres, in a cost-efficient way.

The global anatomic pathology equipment & consumables market is fragmented, with a large number of small players and few big players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 36.29% of the total market in 2020. Leading players include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Agilent Technologies, and PHC Group.

Anatomic Pathology Equipment and Consumables Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

