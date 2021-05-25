Kvika banki hf.: Announcement of early redemption of KVB 15 01

English Icelandic

The Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland (FSA) granted Kvika bank hf. on the 11th of May the „authorization“ to redeem the bond series KVB 15 01 (IS0000026128) (the bonds).

By above and authorization of early redemption in section 2 of the final terms for the bonds it is hereby notified that the issuer will pay in advance(recall) oustanding notional, accrued interests and indexation of the bonds on next interest payment date, the 25th of August 2021.

For further information please contact Halldór Karl Högnason, Head of Treasury, halldor.hognason@kvika.is / tel: +354 540 3200.