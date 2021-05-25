English French

Rueil Malmaison, 25 May 2021

VINCI Construction to develop the Highway 40 in Grande Prairie, Canada

Three years of work to support traffic growth

Contract worth €62.5 million

The Ministry of Transportation of Alberta (Canada) has awarded Carmacks, a subsidiary of Eurovia (VINCI Construction) based in Canada, the project to widen the Highway 40 expressway in the southern part of the city of Grande Prairie (450 km north-west of Edmonton).

Totalling €62.5 million (C$92 million), the work will begin in May 2021 and is set to last just over three years. It covers widening a 9.2 km section from a two-lane to a four-lane dual carriageway, and building a three-span steel bridge over the Wapiti River and a pedestrian bridge to allow residents to walk to O’Brien Provincial Park. Operations will be carried out both during the day and at night to minimise traffic disruptions.

Carmacks will implement a dedicated Environmental Construction Operations plan. For example, the plan includes protection of nesting birds before starting the earthworks, erosion control measures and turbidity monitoring of waterways during the construction phase.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment