Northwestern Mutual Advisors Announce Partnership to form Bera Wealth Advisors

Charleston, SC, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealth Management Advisors Heath M. Johnson and F. Chrys Kanos have partnered to form Bera Wealth Advisors, combining the strength of Northwestern Mutual with the specialized expertise of a boutique firm.

Bera Wealth Advisors tailors each client's financial plan to effectively organize and manage wealth and educate individuals and families on decision making for their best balance of spending and saving. Johnson and Kanos engage with clients to create a proactive plan for cash flow management, investments, risk management and planning for education, retirement, and legacy.

“Most of our clients are self-made, sociable people with a need for personalized planning from those who appreciate how hard they’ve worked,” said owner Heath Johnson, “We strive to bring that level of service and our move to create Bera Wealth Advisors gives us more tools to deliver on that.”

Heath M. Johnson (CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, CASL®, RICP®) earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Finance from Central Michigan University. He has worked for Northwestern Mutual since 2003.

F. Chrys Kanos (CLU®, ChFC®, CASL®, CLTC®) earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Finance from the University of South Carolina. He began his financial advisory and planning career in 2006.

Bera Wealth operates as a family-focused office, with the goal to help families realize and connect their financial capacity to their daily lives.

For more information about Bera Wealth Advisors, please visit the website at www.berawealth.com, call (843) 459-3096 or email berawealth@nm.com.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what’s most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the “World’s Most Admired” life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

Heath McNeill Johnson and Foti Chrystopher Kanos use Bera Wealth Advisors as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. Bera Wealth Advisors is not a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank. Heath McNeill Johnson and Foti Chrystopher Kanos are Insurance Agents of NM and NLTC, provide investment brokerage services as Registered Representatives of NMIS, and provide investment advisory services as Advisors of NMWMC.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

The Chartered Advisor for Senior Living (CASL®) designation is conferred by The American College of Financial Services.

Attachment