Alien Autopsy NFT Drop: Authenticated by the CIA, Reserve $1 Million on Rarible

London, UK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The debate over the existence of extraterrestrial life was settled when the CIA authenticated the most famous piece of UAP evidence, the Alien Autopsy film. Now for the first time ever, a piece of that history is available to own. On Tuesday, a mind-blowing NFT of a frame from the film will be auctioned off on Rarible, the largest decentralized, creator-centric NFT marketplace. To make this item even more historic, the buyer will also receive a physical 16mm frame from the original film that was shot in 1947. The starting bid is over $1 million or 450 Etherum. The frame clearly depicts the autopsy of an extraterrestrial that crash landed in Roswell, New Mexico in August of 1947. (Bid now at Rarible).

“I have lived with this film and the story surrounding it for 30 years,” said the owner of the original footage, British entrepreneur Ray Santilli. “When I first saw the CIA papers with their verification of the Roswell event and Alien Autopsy film, a massive weight was lifted from my shoulders. I believe the technology we enjoy today started in 1947 with the Roswell crash and that the NFT and single film frame being offered is by far one of the most valuable items to even come up in auction.The Alien Autopsy evidence is world-famous and has appeared on every major TV network worldwide, and became a major Warner Bros. movie. A documentary investigating the film on Fox drew tens of millions of viewers and the film was even referenced on X-Files and Seinfeld episodes.

The original film was discovered by Santilli who acquired it in 1992 from a U.S. military cameraman while he was working on an Elvis Presley project. The authenticity was later subject to fierce debate until a leaked memo was obtained by aerospace billionaire Robert Bigelow that proved the film’s provenance. The memo, from the archives of the NASA astronaut Edgar Mitchell, discusses CIA scientist Kit Green’s briefing on the Alien Autopsy film at the Pentagon. In 2001, Green submitted a report stating, “The Alien Autopsy film/video is real, the alien cadaver is real, and the cadaver seen in the film/video is the same as the photos Kit saw at the 1987/88 Pentagon briefing.”

The memo also shows an email where Green reveals forensic tissue and organs were stored at Walter-Reed Armed Forces Institute for Pathology Medical Museum in Washington D.C. UfThe evidence led top UFO researchers to voice their support for the film’s authenticity, including Linda Moulton Howe, Richard Dolan and Grant Cameron.

