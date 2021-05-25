Cleantech Building Materials: Notice of AGM

25 May 2021

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

Notice of AGM

Cleantech Building Materials plc ("CBM" or the "Company") confirms that its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held at Floor 6, International House, 4 Maddox Street, London, W1S1 1QP on Friday 18 June 2021 at 11.00 am.

Copies of the following documents have today been posted to the Company’s shareholders:

1. Circular to shareholders of the Company, including notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company;

2. Form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting; and

3. Annual Results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020.

A copy of the Circular and the Form of Proxy are attached to this release.

Further information including the Circular, the Form of Proxy and the Annual Results may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

COVID-19 – AGM Arrangements

The Company is closely monitoring the law and UK Government guidance regarding the COVID-19 situation, and will continue to do so in the lead up to the AGM. The health of our shareholders, employees and stakeholders remains extremely important to us and accordingly, the Directors have taken into consideration the compulsory measures that have been published by the UK Government. Accordingly shareholders are strongly advised not to attend the AGM in person as shareholders may be refused entry to ensure social distancing is maintained and capacity limits are not exceeded.

The Company has arranged for a quorum to be present at the proposed meeting. Should, as expected, the current measures remain in place up to the AGM, shareholders, advisers and other guests are strongly advised not to attend the AGM in person. If the situation changes or if plans have to be revised before the date of the AGM shareholders will be so notified via a public announcement and on the Company's website.

Due to the measures described above, shareholders are requested to therefore submit their votes, in respect of the business to be discussed, via proxy as early as possible. Shareholders should appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy. If a shareholder appoints someone else as their proxy, that proxy may not be able to attend the meeting in person or cast the shareholder's vote.

The business at the AGM will be confined to the formal business section only, with no wider presentations on business performance or Q and A. If any shareholder has a question they would like to pose to the Directors, these should be submitted to the chairman via cbm@investor-focus.co.uk .

The Board believes that the resolutions contained in the AGM Notice continue to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and recommends that shareholders vote in favour of them.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank all shareholders for their continued support and understanding in these exceptional circumstances and wish them well during this time.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

