Quantum Dot Sensors Market Value Anticipated To Reach US$ 196.5 Million By 2027: Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Quantum Dot Sensors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.3% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 196.5 Mn by 2027.



Asia Pacific will record fastest growing CAGR in the forthcoming years for global quantum dot sensors market

The use of quantum dot products in lighting, automotive, and consumer electronics applications is propelling the quantum dot industry forward. Quantum dots are currently in the pre-commercialization stage; however, in the coming years, they will be used in mobile displays, batteries and energy storage systems, solar cells, medical devices, and solid-state lighting solutions. As a result, in the near future, APAC is expected to dominate the quantum dot market. The rising middle-class population with high disposable income and its demand for innovative products, combined with improved manufacturing efficiencies, drives market growth in APAC.

Market Drivers

The growing demand for improved sensor technologies, as well as increased awareness of energy-efficient solutions, has accelerated the adoption of quantum dot products. Numerous advantages of quantum dot technology include energy efficiency, ultra-high definition, low cost, and high brightness. It is difficult to use silicon-based sensors in the production of next-generation image sensors. The new sensors employ quantum dot technology and a straightforward integration method to capture the maximum portion of an image with extremely high quality. In addition, quantum films are the camera platform of the future. The growing use of quantum films in mobile phones, cameras, and other applications has increased demand for small-sized, high-performance image sensors.

The use of quantum dots (QDs) in sensing and imaging applications is becoming increasingly popular. In the field of liquid crystal display materials technology, quantum dots are an intriguing area. Companies are reporting good results in terms of colour gamut and efficiency with these semiconductor materials. Nanosys is collaborating with AUO Optronics, 3M, and others to incorporate quantum dot sensor technology into their products. It recently received funding from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation to integrate quantum dot technology into sensors.

Market Restraints

Quantum dots are primarily used as a light source in optical data processing. They are also used in lasers as amplification mediums. Gallium arsenide, on the other hand, is limited to specialised applications and does not compete with silicon in the semiconductor industry. Because cadmium is a toxic heavy metal that is hazardous to human health and the environment, its use is restricted by a variety of environmental laws. Several regulatory bodies have set limits on the amount of cadmium allowed in consumer electronics devices. This is a hindrance to the global quantum dot sensor market.

Segmental Outlook

The global quantum dot sensor market is segmented based on type, application, and end-user. By type, the market is classified into resistance strain type and piezoresistive type. By application, the market is segmented as smart phones & laptops, digital cameras, surveillance cameras, medical imaging devices, and others (including drones, self-driving cars, and robots). Further, by end-user the market is segmented as aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The major players involved in the quantum dot sensors market involve LG Electronics Inc., AU Optronics, InVisage Technologies, Nanoco Group plc, Sony Group Corporation, Quantum Materials Corp, Samsung, StoreDot, and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding quantum dot sensors industry include:

In June 2020, Nanoco Group plc announced a partnership with Quantum Dot Material Supply Agreement with STMicroelectronics International. The QDMSA is a framework agreement that covers both development work and commercial supply of nano-materials for use in various infra-red sensing applications over an initial five-year period. The Agreement extends the collaboration that was in place while both companies were working for our mutual significant US Customer.





In March 2021, NIT announced a partnership with the French National Research Agency on SWIR quantum dot sensors.NIT and the French National Research Institute at Sorbonne University have entered into a research partnership, with the aim of producing SWIR sensors using HgTe quantum dot materials deposited on read-out circuits (ROIC). The Institute of Nano Sciences from Sorbonne University is currently researching and producing quantum dot materials of HgTe sensitive in the SWIR to MWIR wavelength range. Preliminary tests of QCD deposition on NIT ROIC’s have shown impressive results. This strategy is promising to design low-cost and small pixel pitch focal plane array, as well as to expand the spectral range of the SWIR camera up to 2.5 µm.



