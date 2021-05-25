Advyzon launches crypto integration for advisors, Onramp Invest partnership

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advyzon is excited to announce a first-of-its-kind partnership with Onramp Invest, working together to help advisors access and report on cryptocurrencies for their clients. Advyzon is the first, and currently the only, portfolio management system to partner with Onramp Invest in bringing advisors this revolutionary access to digital assets.



“Bitcoin has captured the world’s attention like few assets in history,” said Advyzon’s Chief Business Development Officer, John Mackowiak. “Forward-thinking advisors are eager to join the conversation on crypto, and Advyzon is here to support them with exceptional technology.”

Case in point: A recent Mastercard survey showed 40 percent of consumers intend to pay with a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin in the next year, and 77 percent of Millennials say they want to learn more about cryptocurrencies.

It’s no wonder advisors are looking to help their clients learn about, and access, these digital assets. Cryptocurrencies also offer an opportunity for RIAs to stand out, since major banks and wirehouses have been hesitant to offer these investments to clients.

Onramp Invest is helping RIAs access these cryptoassets. Then, once enabled, Advyzon’s latest integration allows advisors to directly track cryptocurrency assets within the robust client reporting system and client portal, alongside more traditional portfolio data.

“Advisors don’t just deserve access to digital assets. They deserve access that is seamless, and a great experience for both advisor and investor,” said Mackowiak. “Advyzon’s commitment to agility made us the natural fit. We are always looking for opportunities to add value for our users and make their lives easier. We move quickly when we find them. Onramp Invest is offering a much-needed, technology-driven solution to help advisors with a clear need. We jumped at the chance to bring this access to our clients ahead of our competitors.”

Onramp Invest was excited to tap Advyzon, too.

“The decision to partner with Advyzon and have them be the first portfolio management solution to integrate with Onramp Invest made perfect sense,” according to CEO Tyrone Ross. “Their commitment to solving one of the most impactful issues facing advisors today, direct access to cryptoassets, is a principle our two companies share. Add their popularity with the NexGen Advisor and an ability to move fast, and it made them the ideal match.”

Advyzon provides intuitive, all-in-one technology for RIAs.

