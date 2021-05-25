Howard’s Acquires the Operations and Assets of Victorville’s Midway Home Solutions

LA HABRA, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard’s, Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, today announced that it has acquired the operations and assets of Midway Home Solutions, a leading provider of appliances in Victorville, Cal., and a member of the Nationwide Marketing Group network of independent retailers. Founded in 1961 by Clifford and Don Lager, Midway is one of the largest single-store appliance retailers in the country by volume. The site serves the home appliance needs of the greater High Desert region including Apple Valley, Hesperia, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Oak Hills, Barstow, Victorville, Rancho Cucamonga, Adelanto, and Fort Irwin. The official acquisition date, when Howard’s will begin operation in the same location, will be June 15, 2021.



“We are thrilled that Howard’s will continue the legacy of what we have built here in Victorville,” said Don Lager, Founder & CEO of Midway Home Solutions. “Howard’s commitment to the customer experience and product support mirrors our own. We look forward to seeing what new and exciting opportunities Howard’s will bring to the area’s 400,000 residents.”

Midway’s current 45,000 sq. ft. showroom and attached 50,000 sq. ft. distribution center will be rebranded under the Howard’s name, denoting the first of that retailer’s stores in the region. Howard’s is currently aggressively expanding its footprint into new markets in Southern California. The addition of the Victorville location allows the retailer to both serve the home appliance needs of consumers in the area and brings new shopping prospects to the high desert market.

“The acquisition of Midway’s business holdings and store location solidifies Howard’s position as the largest independent retailer of major appliances on the West Coast,” said John Riddle, President & CEO, Howard’s. “We look forward to introducing shoppers at this location to products from a wide range of brands. We will also bring the same types of hands-on displays and room packages to the store that have become so popular at our other showrooms.”

While Midway Home Solutions’ 41 current employees will help Howard’s to fulfill its customer service and sales initiatives at the Victorville location, Lager will provide guidance and support on Howard’s Executive Advisory Board. The company currently carries many of the same brands and products as Howard’s, including Bosch, Monogram, GE, LG, Samsung, JennAir, Thermador, and more, allowing for a streamlined transition.

In addition to growth in the High Desert area, Howard’s looks forward to opening a new experience center in West Hollywood in Fall 2021. The retailer also anticipates remodeling its Huntington Beach (Summer 2021) and Irvine (Winter 2021) locations for a total of four experience centers throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties, with more to come in 2022. The retailer possesses large showrooms throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties.

For more information about Howard’s, please visit howards.com.

ABOUT HOWARD’S

Howard's was founded in 1946 in Los Angeles County, California. Due to the Company’s focus on customer satisfaction, the business has grown over the past 75 years to become Southern California's largest and most trusted independent appliance retailer. With knowledgeable product experts, the highest levels of service, the best luxury brands with an expansive array of products, and 12 locations in Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside Counties, Howard’s goal is to help consumers simplify their experience to purchase great products for their home.

