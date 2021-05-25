Albioma : Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 25 May 2021: adoption of all resolutions

English French

PRESS RELEASE

Paris La Défense, 25 May 2021

Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 25 May 2021

Adoption of all resolutions

Albioma announces that the General Meeting of Shareholders, held on 25 May 2021 behind closed doors, adopted all the resolutions submitted to it by a large majority. There was once again overwhelming support from the Group's shareholders, with 1,763 voters for a quorum of 62.43% of the shares entitled to vote.

In particular, shareholders approved the distribution of a dividend of €0.80 per share (€0.88 per share for shares eligible for the increased dividend), up 14% on the previous year's dividend. From 14 June to 5 July 2021, shareholders will have an option to have half of this dividend paid in new shares, which will be issued at a unit price of 32.59 euros. The ex-dividend date is set at 10 June 2021 and the dividend will be paid on 9 July 2021. The settlement-delivery of the shares issued under the option for payment of the dividend in new shares will take place on the same date.

The General Meeting also approved the renewal of the terms of office of the Directors Frédéric Moyne, Jean-Carlos Angulo, the company Bpifrance Investissement, Frank Lacroix and Ulrike Steinhorst. The Board of Directors confirmed, in line with the decisions of the General Meeting, the unitary corporate governance model of the Company by confirming Frédéric Moyne as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the duration of his term of office as Director.

Details of the quorum and voting results will be available shortly on the Company's website,

www.albioma.com.

Next on the agenda: results for the first half 2021, on 28 July 2021 (after trading).

