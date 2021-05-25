Atlas Air Worldwide Announces Board Refreshment

Duncan J. McNabb Named Chairman, Board of Directors

William J. Flynn, Current Chairman, Retires

New Directors Beverly K. Goulet and Carol J. Zierhoffer Elected to Board

Current Board Member Jane H. Lute Retires

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) today announced changes to its Board of Directors. General Duncan J. McNabb, U.S. Air Force (retired), previously Lead Independent Director of the Board, has been named Chairman. General McNabb succeeds William J. Flynn, who is retiring from the Board. Current Board member, Jane H. Lute, is also retiring. The company confirmed that Beverly K. Goulet and Carol J. Zierhoffer have been elected to the Board of Directors during the Annual Shareholder Meeting today. These changes are effective immediately. The total number of Board members remains consistent at ten.

Chairman Transition

“It has been my honor to serve as Chairman of the Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Board,” said Mr. Flynn. “Duncan has served as Lead Independent Director and demonstrated exceptional leadership, acumen and insight that make him the clear choice to lead the Board and govern the company on its path forward. In addition, the appointment of Beverly Goulet and Carol Zierhoffer underscores the commitment of the Nominating and Governance Committee and of the full Board to continue to leverage a diversity of skill sets and professional backgrounds. I feel confident in the path ahead for Atlas.”

“I’m honored and really looking forward to expanding my role on the Atlas Board by serving as Chairman,” said Gen. McNabb. “Having served as a Board Member for nearly ten years, I’ve had the privilege to build a deep understanding of Atlas and look forward to leading the company forward. I commend Bill for his strong leadership in his role as Chairman, and previously as Chief Executive Officer. Bill’s leadership and passion for this company and the industry over the last 15 years has been a driving force behind Atlas Air Worldwide’s success.”

Gen. McNabb has been a member of the Atlas Air Worldwide Board since July 2012, and was named Lead Independent Director in September 2019. He served as Chairman of the Board’s Nominating and Governance Committee from May 2017 to December 2019, and as a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee since June 2014 and a member of the Audit and Finance Committee since December 2012.

Gen. McNabb retired from the U.S. Air Force following an exceptional 37-year career. He served as Commander of the Air Mobility Command from 2005 to 2007 and was the 33rd Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force from 2007 to 2008. Gen. McNabb completed his military service as Commanding General of the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) from 2008 to 2011. USTRANSCOM is the single manager for air, land and sea transportation for the Department of Defense (DOD). He also served as DOD’s Distribution Process Owner, overseeing DOD’s end-to-end supply chain, transportation, and distribution to our armed forces worldwide. He commanded more than $56 billion in strategic transportation assets, over 150,000 service personnel and a worldwide command-and-control network.

Newly-Elected Directors

“Beverly and Carol bring strong skills, background, leadership and industry expertise to the boardroom,” said Gen. McNabb. “Their election underscores Atlas Air Worldwide’s commitment to leverage a diversity of skill sets and professional backgrounds. Beverly has extensive senior executive experience in the airline industry, and Carol is an expert in information technology and cybersecurity. I know their respective experiences and insights will enrich our discussions, analyses and strategic governance.”

Ms. Goulet served in several senior level roles with the American Airlines Group Inc., including Senior Vice President and Chief Integration Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Integration Officer, and Vice President, Corporate Development and Treasurer. Prior to joining American Airlines, Ms. Goulet practiced corporate and securities law for 13 years. She received a Bachelor's degree and a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan. She also serves as Director for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC.

Ms. Zierhoffer has more than 30 years of experience in the information technology industry. Most recently, and until her retirement in October 2019, Ms. Zierhoffer served as the Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer at Bechtel Corporation, where she oversaw the company’s business and technology solutions, cybersecurity, infrastructure and operations, big data and analytics innovation, emerging technology and knowledge management globally. Additionally, Ms. Zierhoffer served in CIO roles with Xerox, ITT Corporation and Northrop Grumman. She currently serves as Director for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and Vizient Inc., and is an Executive Advisory Board Member of OpsCruise, Inc. and Founding Board Member of the nonprofit A Little Compassion.

Retirement of Jane Lute

Atlas Air Worldwide Board member since May 2018, Ms. Lute previously served as Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and is a member of several international commissions focused on cybersecurity and the future of the internet.

“We are grateful for Jane’s service. During her time on the Board, Jane brought tremendous leadership experience, and we have benefited greatly from her expertise in cybersecurity and public policy matters,” said Gen. McNabb.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.