CORRECTION - Asia Broadband Receives High-Grade Assays Results for Prospective Gold Mine Acquisition in Acaponeta, Mexico

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received mapping and rock sample assay results during the ongoing due diligence process with respect to the Letter of Intent to acquire a historic production gold mine property in the prolific mining region of Acaponeta in Nayarit, Mexico. The high-grade acquisition target is located approximately 48 kms southeast from the city of Acaponeta and 3 kms from the town of El Carrizo. The Acaponeta gold project is another prospective high yield asset addition in the Company’s strategic expansion initiative to acquire gold production and increase the AABB’s physical gold holdings.



To download the complete Acaponeta-Bonanza Preliminary Geological Report, go to: https://asiabroadbandinc.com/acaponeta-bonanza-report/

The assays in the geological report revealed high-grade gold, silver and copper values from the non-targeted rock samples that were randomly collected throughout the property at the beginning of the due diligence procedures. Some of the most significant gold values were 10.4 grams per ton (g/t), 8.9 (g/t) and 6.8 (g/t). The Company is highly encouraged by the viability of these preliminary results that strongly indicate that targeted drilling samples directed by geophysics data could confirm similar high-grade mineralization values and concentrations throughout the property.

AABB will be collecting preliminary drilling samples and publish video footage next week in expectation to confirm further high-grade assay results. In the weeks ahead, the Company will be conducting further due diligence and continuing its negotiations to acquire this tremendous potential acquisition to expeditiously advance AABB into production and an expansion program.

AABB management is exhilarated with the Acaponeta project for its potential for rapid development, high production and low operating costs and anticipates completing an acquisition agreement in the very near future.



