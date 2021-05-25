Truxton Corporation Named 19th Top Bank in U.S. by American Banker

Honored for 3-year return on average equity

Recognized as a top bank for the ninth year in a row

Only Nashville-headquartered bank to be ranked



NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that it has been recognized by American Banker as one of the top 200 best performing banks in the nation. Truxton Corporation has earned this recognition for nine consecutive years and is the only bank with a Nashville headquarters to make the list this year.

American Banker’s annual ranking of publicly traded banks with less than $2 billion of assets is determined by return on average equity across three years. Truxton Corporation ranked 19 out of 511 institutions that qualified for the ranking, with a 3-year return on average equity of 15.79 percent.

Tom Stumb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are honored to be recognized by American Banker. We had record earnings in 2020 despite pandemic challenges…thanks to our team of extraordinary professionals.” Andrew May, President and Chief Financial Officer, added, “In 2020, we earned a 16.1% return on average equity for the year and 1.74% return on average assets.”

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.