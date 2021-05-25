Hemp, Inc., Named a Leading Organization in DBMR Industrial Hemp Market Report

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, is continuing to capitalize on increasing demand and awareness of hemp-based products, according to a new market study.



The study, compiled by Data Bridge Market Research (DBMR), shows that “growing investment for product development will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the industrial hemp market.”

According to the report, the industrial hemp market is expected to reach $21.16 billion by 2027, at a growth rate of 21.02% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

DBMR examined data from industrial hemp companies in more than 42 countries across the globe.

The report found that “North America will expect to grow in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of growing legalization of hemp products along with rising demand of food and supplements in the region.”

According to the study, factors that will enhance growth in the industrial hemp market include:

• Increasing demand of hemp-based products

• Growing awareness regarding benefits of recreational hemp

• Rising applications of hemp in different food products

• Increasing occurrences of chronic disorders

A special section on the impacts of COVID-19 on global markets was included in DMBR’s findings.

Hemp, Inc. has more than 10 years of experience growing and processing hemp, including operation of the largest industrial multipurpose hemp processing facility in North America.

In addition to its 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, N.C., the company has an established network of professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry.

Hemp Inc.’s mission to provide green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue- and value-generating synergistic businesses.

Hemp, Inc. is also focused on marketing and is currently negotiating with a network marketing company to launch several new products for different niche markets. Digital marketing campaigns are in the works including planning for display booths at all the concerts and events at the Veteran Village Kins Communities.

The company is also selling directly to retail stores as well as distributing through all the King of Hemp Stores opening around America this year. Online distributors such as NaturalExposureCBD.com are also carrying the products.



The company recently added its second brand (Billy Hayes) in the King of Hemp® product line which already consists of Bubba Kush hemp; CBD Pre-rolls, Fortified CBD Pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds (which are 96%-98.7% CBD, the only product like this in the marketplace today).

According to executives, one of its distributors is selling a limited number of signed and numbered Billy Hayes CBG pre-rolls as a collector’s item for $100 each. Those interested in being the first to collect this “pirate treasure” should click here.

There’s also a signed (by Bruce Perlowin) and numbered complete set of King of Hemp® CBD pre-rolls. The third in the series will be the Notorious Smith Brothers (famous smugglers from South Florida) to be released at a later date.



The Company’s website for its King of Hemp® line (www.kingofhempusa.com) also has CBD oil tinctures available for purchase. The tinctures are available in two flavors, Natural and Peppermint, and contain full-spectrum hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants sustainably sourced from Colorado. They are also compliant with the regulations created by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in regard to industrial hemp.

The tinctures, as well as all CBD products, contain 0.3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

To learn more, go to the King of Hemp® website, here.

Those interested in King of Hemp® pre-rolls; hemp-derived CBD tinctures; Caviar; Diamonds; can visit www.kingofhempusa.com and email sales@kingofhempusa.com.



WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.



