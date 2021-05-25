Media Release - Revera’s first renewed long term care home set to open in London this Fall

Mississauga, Ontario, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revera, a leader in the senior living sector, is delivering on its commitment to redevelop older long term care homes with its Elmwood Place Long Term Care Home redevelopment project.

The new Elmwood Place is currently under construction in London, Ontario and is expected to open in Fall 2021. With 50 additional bed licenses allocated by the Ministry of Long-Term Care to increase access to care in the community, the new home will accommodate 128 residents with 60 per cent private rooms.

Built to modern design and safety standards, the new home features more natural light, wider hallways, better airflow and temperature control, more space for amenities and improved technology to support connectivity.

“Revera is proud to serve the evolving needs of current and future generations of seniors through purpose-built redevelopment projects like London’s beautiful Elmwood Place,” said Thomas G. Wellner, President and CEO of Revera. “We are pleased with the opportunity to work alongside the Ministry of Long-Term Care to redevelop our older long term care homes, creating bright, safe and welcoming communities for older adults across Ontario.”

Elmwood Place is arranged in four resident home areas, each accommodating 32 residents, to foster a neighbourhood environment within the residence’s greater home community.

Residents will enjoy customized recreational programs and events, nutritional dining options, and health and wellness personal services along with our personalized approach to meeting and monitoring their care needs.

Revera’s redevelopment program supports the Ministry of Long Term Care's goal to create new spaces and redevelop existing older infrastructure to modern design standards. Revera currently has three other projects under development: Stoneridge Manor in Carleton Place in Ottawa, currently under construction; and Heartwood in Cornwall and Carlingview Manor in Ottawa, both of which are expected to break ground in early 2022.

In March, the province confirmed two additional redevelopment projects: ReachView Village in Uxbridge and Sara Vista in Elmvale, to renew and increase access to long-term care in those communities.

For more information, including architect’s renderings and construction photos and videos, see:

The new Elmwood Place: elmwood-place-redevelopment

Elmwood Place Drone Flyover Video and Image Gallery: elmwood-place-redevelopment-image-gallery

About Revera

