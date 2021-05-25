Associa Mid-Atlantic Adds Four New Communities to Client List

King of Prussia, PA, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic continues to expand its footprint across Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey by adding four new communities to its growing client portfolio.

The first community is located in Quakertown, PA. The board of directors of this well-established association is looking forward to the technology and expertise Associa Mid-Atlantic can provide, as well as the branch’s ability to assist in modernizing their communications to strengthen the community’s presence.

The second added community is comprised of newly constructed, single-family homes in Deptford, NJ. Residents of this neighborhood enjoy the convenience of city living in a suburban environment that still provides open space.

Located in Medford, NJ, the next property features luxury single-family homes. Situated in the sought-after Medford school district, this community is perfect for families. Residents of this picturesque property enjoy access to a creek with walking trails, benches, a gazebo, and a tot lot.

Finally, Associa Mid-Atlantic has been selected to manage a newly constructed, luxury townhome community in Medford, NJ. Boasting two miles of walking trails and located less than two miles from downtown main street with a wide variety of shopping and dining options, this community has an unbeatable location.

“Our dedicated management team is looking forward to working closely with the boards of directors for each of these unique communities as we develop united partnerships that help each association achieve their vision and goals,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “We take pride in the services and support we provide and are excited to further improve upon the community and resident experience.”

