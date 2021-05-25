Proactive news headlines including GoviEx Uranium, Snowline Gold, Electric Royalties and Namaste Technologies

New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) inks deal to acquire Swedish and Spanish-licensed sports betting operator Bethard click here

GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) (OTCQB:GVXXF) begins 13,000 metre drill program at Madaouela ahead of planned feasibility study click here

District Metals Corp (CVE:DMX) (OTCMKTS:MKVNF) (FRA:DFPP) discovers high-grade zinc, silver, and gold at its Tomtebo property in Sweden click here

Snowline Gold Corp (CSE:SGD) (OTCPINK:SNWGF) plans to launch fully funded exploration program at its flagship Einarson and Rogue projects in Yukon click here

Electric Royalties Ltd (CVE:ELEC) (OCTMKTS:ELECF) outlines highlights from "incredible quarter of growth" across its royalty asset portfolio click here

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCQB:XXMMF) taps Micon International to support technical development on Kenville Gold Mine click here

Playgon Games Inc (CVE:DEAL) (OTCQB:PLGNF) (FRA:7CR) enters into software license and distribution deal with Solid Gaming click here

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) wins praise for its solar micro grid system at Mexican resort; Solar Watt Solutions subsidiary inks California partnership click here

KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) announces sponsorship of IndyCar driver Marco Andretti at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday click here

PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) begins selling its products on Hudson's Bay Marketplace click here

Standard Uranium Ltd (CVE:STND) (OTCQB:STTDF) set to kick off 10,000-metre drill program at Davidson River project in early June click here

Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (FRA:M5BQ) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) says Phyto Extractions shatter now available nationally for medical consumers click here

CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) sells a CO2 Delivery Solutions plant misting system to a US distributor click here

American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) in partnership with Cicle EV ChargeParks to collect electric vehicle batteries for recycling click here

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCQB:MEEC) says US District Court Magistrate Judge issues recommendation that its pending patent litigation should be allowed to move forward click here

Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCQB:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q) confirms presence of highly valuable strategic metals gallium and indium in samples from Tiria-Shimpia target in Ecuador click here

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) (FRA:S9Y) finds wide and high-grade intercepts from 2021 exploration at LMW mine, Ying project click here

Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) introduces DiscreetCare, a telehealth app for sensitive medical issues click here

Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO:MYCO) (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) (FRA:0NFA) wins Health Canada approval for expanding cultivation capabilities for psilocybin producing mushrooms click here

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (FRA:G3U) provides operational update for Tucano mine in Brazil click here

Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE:XIGM) (FRA:2C1) adds veteran media group CEO Carli Posner to its advisory board click here

Sassy Resources Corporation (CSE:SASY) (OTCQB:SSYRF) (FRA:4E7) appoints Terence F. Coughlan, founding chief executive officer of GoGold Resources, to its board of directors click here

HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) inks deal to buy CBD brand leader Sagely Naturals click here

First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) expands ground at Iron Creek with Redcastle property option click here

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (CSE:VS) (FRA:BMVB) successfully tests rewards and XEO technology with boxing champ Canelo Alvarez and Crush click here

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCQX:KSHB) and Greenlane complete key regulatory condition for proposed merger click here

Fury Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN) hits fifth best drill intercept to date at Eau Claire, showing potential to expand resource to east click here

