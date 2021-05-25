SP Plus Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (Nasdaq:SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced its participation in the following conferences:



May 27, 2021 - Marc Baumann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Kristopher Roy, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference.





June 2, 2021 - Marc Baumann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Kristopher Roy, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference at 2:40 p.m. CDT (3:40 p.m. EDT). Management will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.





June 8, 2021 - Marc Baumann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Kristopher Roy, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at 8:05 a.m. CDT (9:05 a.m. EDT). Management will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.



About SP+

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for its clients. SP+ provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information visit www.spplus.com.

