Zosano Appoints Industry Veteran, Kathy McGee, to its Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Kathy McGee, an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive, to its board of directors. Ms. McGee brings experience from a broad range of leadership roles across operations, strategic planning, manufacturing and supply chain management, quality and regulatory affairs and new product development.



“Kathy is an exceptional addition to the board, bringing deep experience across many functional areas, and we are thrilled to have her join our board,” said Steven Lo, president and chief executive officer of Zosano. “As we work to initiate the pharmacokinetic (PK) study required to resubmit our new drug application for Qtrypta™, we continue to prepare for resubmission, pending receipt of positive PK study data and commercialization. We look forward to Kathy’s guidance as we navigate towards the commercial marketplace.”

Ms. McGee added, “I’m pleased to join the board of Zosano at this exciting time in the company’s evolution. If approved by the FDA, Qtrypta would represent a therapeutic treatment option for patients with acute migraines as the first and only transdermal microneedle patch for a patient population where fast onset of action is a key attribute, and where nausea sometimes becomes an impediment to oral therapy. I look forward to working closely with Zosano management to prepare for a potential commercial launch.”

Ms. McGee is currently chief operating officer of AVITA MEDICAL, where she is responsible for manufacturing operations, facilities and engineering, supply chain, program management, new product development, information technology and quality and regulatory affairs. Prior to AVITA, she was president of CnA Consulting Group, a life science consulting firm specializing in helping companies with strategic planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions strategy, chemistry, manufacturing and controls planning, pre-approval readiness, technical operations and supply chain logistics, compliance and regulatory management. Earlier in her career, she served in executive roles at Shire Regenerative Medicine, where she led West Coast Operations and Advanced Biohealing, Inc. where she was a general manager of the organization. Ms. McGee has a Master of Arts degree from Webster University, St. Louis and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Mathematics from University College, Galway.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is Qtrypta™ (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan designed to be delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the company’s plans for the PK study, the company’s plans for resubmission of the company’s Qtrypta NDA to the FDA, the potential benefits and commercial launch of Qtrypta for patients and other future events and expectations described in this press release. Readers are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," "approximately" or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and actual outcomes may differ materially. These include risks and uncertainties, without limitation, associated with the company’s ability to obtain additional cash resources to continue operations, the process of discovering, developing and commercializing products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, risks inherent in the effort to build a business around such products and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Although Zosano believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, Zosano cannot in any way guarantee that the future results, level of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zosano and Zosano assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Zosano Contacts:

Christine Matthews

Chief Financial Officer

510-745-1200

Zosano PR:

Sylvia Wheeler or Alexandra Santos

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com or asantos@wheelhouselsa.com