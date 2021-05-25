Adagene to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

English Chinese (Simplified)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SUZHOU, China, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies, today announced that Adagene’s Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Peter Luo, Ph.D., will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference to be held June 1-4, 2021 and the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference to be held June 8-11, 2021.



Details on the presentations can be found below.

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Friday, June 4, 2021

Presentation Time: 10:00 AM ET

Webcast: Click Here

Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM ET

Webcast: Click Here

About Adagene

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address unmet patient needs. Powered by its proprietary DPL platform, composed of NEObody, SAFEbody, and POWERbody technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. Adagene has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com.

Investors Contact:

Raymond Tam

Adagene

86-512-8777-3626

ir@adagene.com

Bruce Mackle

LifeSci Advisors

646-889-1200

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Annie Starr

6 Degrees

973-768-2170

astarr@6degreespr.com