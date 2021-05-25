Prometheus Biosciences to Present at 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXDX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, starting first with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), today announced that Mark McKenna, President and CEO, and Laurens Kruidenier, CSO, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:30am ET.



A live and archived webcast of the virtual presentation will be available via the Events section of the Prometheus Biosciences website.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment and diagnosis of immune-mediated diseases, starting first with IBD. The Company’s precision medicine platform, Prometheus360, combines proprietary bioinformatics discovery methods with one of the world’s largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets. Prometheus is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

