Trean Insurance Group to Participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

WAYZATA, Minn., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, announced today Andrew O’Brien, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 2:00pm Central Time / 3:00pm Eastern Time.

A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.trean.com . A replay of the fireside chat will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

About Trean Insurance Group, Inc.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. Trean underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. Trean also provides its program partners with a variety of services including issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage. Trean is licensed to write business across 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.trean.com .

