HP Inc. Appoints Kristen Ludgate as Chief People Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today announced the appointment of industry leader Kristen Ludgate as Chief People Officer.

Ludgate will lead HP’s global human resources organization, including employee experience, workforce planning, talent acquisition, people development, compensation and benefits, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

“Kristen is a superb and innovative executive whose deep understanding of business, culture and talent has enabled her to build high-performance, purpose-driven teams and deliver exceptional results throughout her career,” said Enrique Lores, HP Inc. President and CEO. “Kristen’s leadership will be a terrific addition to HP as we continue to execute on our strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth and I look forward to welcoming her to my staff.”

Ludgate joins HP from 3M, where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer. As a member of 3M’s executive leadership team, she architected its People and Culture strategy and led efforts to drive organizational transformation. This included oversight of the company’s learning and development, diversity and inclusion, talent and leadership, and rewards organizations. She was also President of the 3M Foundation.

Ludgate held a wide range of leadership positions during her 17 years with 3M, leading global teams in human resources, legal, compliance, and communications to strengthen the business and its culture.

Earlier in her career, Ludgate was a commercial lawyer in a private practice and served as general counsel for a private university. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College and her J.D. from University of Minnesota Law School.

She will join HP 12 July and her primary HP location will be in Palo Alto, CA.

