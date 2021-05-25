J. David Brown Joins NBT Board of Directors

ALBANY, N.Y., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) announced today that J. David Brown has joined the Boards of Directors for NBT Bancorp Inc. and NBT Bank, N.A.

Brown is President and CEO of the Capital District YMCA, where he has worked for 28 years to create better opportunities for all through community programs and services. A past member of the NBT Bank Capital Region Advisory Board, Brown also served on the Siena College Board of Trustees.

“We are excited to welcome David to board service at NBT,” said NBT Board Chair Martin A. Dietrich. “David’s valuable insights will help strengthen our efforts to be responsive to our customers and communities. His strong executive experience in the non-profit sector and knowledge of NBT’s Capital Region market make him a valuable addition to the Board.”

Brown’s experience also includes serving as a member of the Governor’s Regional Economic Council and the Diversity & Inclusion Council for the YMCA of the USA. His awards and recognitions include the Director of the Year from the Association of YMCA Professionals, NYS Governor’s African American Community Distinction, 40 Elite Alumni Honoree and 40 Under Forty Honoree by the Albany Business Review.

