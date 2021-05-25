GreenBox POS to Partner with isMedia to Jointly Develop NFT Platform

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions today announced a partnership with isMedia Co. Ltd, a manufacturer of electromagnetic measurement, testing, and analysis instruments, to jointly develop a blockchain-based NFT (non-fungible token) platform.



Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will cooperate to build an NFT platform for blockchain settled virtual asset trading. GreenBox will provide payment gateways and payment settlement solutions for the platform while isMedia develops the NFT platform user interface and user experience.

By leveraging GreenBox proprietary blockchain-based ecosystem, which is designed to facilitate, record, and store a virtually limitless volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, isMedia's new NFT platform can quickly scale on a global basis. GreenBox seamless technology for transaction processing will enable the isMedia NFT platform to provide a best-in-class user experience in the massive and rapidly growing NFT space.

“This is yet another example of how GreenBox superior transactional technology and upcoming smart -contract token can be deployed to promote efficient, instant and secure transactions on a global basis,” said Ben Errez, Chairman of GreenBox POS. “We are honored to partner with isMedia for this exciting NFT platform development. The NFT market is one of the fastest growing, potentially lucrative markets and isMedia is well-positioned to capture a significant share with their impressive technology capabilities. We look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

“We are excited to establish this partnership with GreenBox which has technological expertise in blockchain settlement to support the successful development of our NFT platform,” said Ki-Tae Kim, Chief Executive Officer of isMedia. “We plan to actively cooperate to build a stable platform that plays a leading role in the rapid growth of the global NFT trading market.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

About isMedia Co. Ltd

isMedia Co., Ltd. manufactures electromagnetic measurement, test, and analysis instruments. Its products include CCM development kit focus tester, final tester, color calibration, active alignment, and device level tester. The company was founded on November 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Anyang, South Korea.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

