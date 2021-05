Nasdaq Executives to Present at June 2021 Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conferences in June with webcasts available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.



Who: Nasdaq CFO Ann Dennison What: Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services & FinTech / Info Services Conference When: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 2:05 PM ET Who: Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman What: 37th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference When: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 2:30 PM ET Who: Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman What: Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference When: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 11:00 AM ET

