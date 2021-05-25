Capital Power Announces $250 million Bought Offering of Common Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.



EDMONTON, Alberta, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (“Capital Power” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets (collectively the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 6,505,000 common shares of Capital Power, at an offering price of $38.45 per common share (the “Offering Price”) for total gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $250 million (the “Offering”). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund growth initiatives, including its development pipeline that currently has 985 megawatts (MW) in advanced stages of development and for general corporate purposes.

The Underwriters have also been granted an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase up to an additional 975,750 common shares at the Offering Price to cover over-allotments, if any. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable in whole or in part, at any time for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, total gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering will be approximately $288 million.

The common shares will be offered in all provinces and territories of Canada by way of a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to Capital Power’s base shelf prospectus dated May 15, 2020. The Prospectus Supplement will be filed with the securities commissions or securities regulatory authorities in all the provinces and territories of Canada on or before May 27, 2021. The common shares will also be offered on a private placement basis to "qualified institutional buyers" pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act”).

Completion of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including requirements of the TSX. Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on June 2, 2021.

All references to dollar amounts contained herein are to Canadian dollars.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns over 6,400 MW of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include 425 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 560 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

